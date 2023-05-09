HamberMenu
Poll staff leave for their respective booths in Shivamogga

The district administration has set up 35 Sakhi polling booths in the district, where women voters are more in number. These booths will be managed by only female staff members. Similarly, nine booths are managed by the physically challenged staff

May 09, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The poll duty officials collected EVMs and other essential items at the mustering centre in Hassan on Tuesday, May 9. Hassan district administration has set up 2,000 booths in the district.

The poll duty officials collected EVMs and other essential items at the mustering centre in Hassan on Tuesday, May 9. Hassan district administration has set up 2,000 booths in the district. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

The government employees drafted for poll duty left for their respective polling booths with the EVMs and other essential items on Tuesday, May 9. The district administration had arranged KSRTC and private buses to help the staff reach their destination.

The staff were asked to report to the mustering centre to collect the materials. The returning officers and assistant returning officers gave instructions to the poll staff about the preparations to be made at the booths.

Shivamogga district administration has set up 35 Sakhi polling booths in the district, where women voters are more in number. These booths will be managed by only female staff members. Similarly, nine booths are managed by the physically challenged staff. Nine booths have been designed as ethnic booths, and one booth has been identified to be handled by young staff.

The administration has identified 275 critical booths and 127 vulnerable booths.

