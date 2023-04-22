ADVERTISEMENT

Poll observers appointed in Chikkamagaluru district

April 22, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has appointed seven election observers for Chikkamgaluru district. They include three general observers, three expenditure observers and a police observer.

The public can contact them to share information regarding the violation of the model code of conduct. The general observer for Sringeri and Mudigere constituencies is Abhay, an IAS officer. He can be contacted on 94807-79932.

For Chikkamgaluru constituency, M. Angamuttu, IAS officer, is the general observer. He can be reached at 94831-14155. E. Sridhar, also an IAS officer, is the observer for Tarikere and Kadur constituencies. He can be contacted on 80888-19080.

IRS officials have been appointed expenditure observers. Darpan Amrawanshi is the expenditure observer for Sringeri and Mudigere constituencies. The officer can be reached at 8431147320. Sanjay Kumar is the expenditure observer for Chikkamagaluru constituency. The public can call him at 94833 64155. Ajit Dan is observer for Tarikere and Kadur constituencies. He can be contacted on 8792 718354.  IPS officer Vijay Singh Meena is police observer for all five constituencies of the district. He can be contacted on 63626 39752.

