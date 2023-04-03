Poll freebies: DC orders stricter surveillance at checkposts

April 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has ordered a strict vigil at the checkposts with compulsory scrutiny of vehicles in view of possibilities of various means being adopted for transporting freebies, cash and other goods for luring the voters ahead of the polls.

At a meeting with the officials of the excise and commercial tax departments, here, he asked people in-charge of the check posts for rigorous surveillance and detailed examination of the vehicles. The checking has to be videographed and the staff have to go for a detailed checking in case of any doubts and wrongfulness. In case of noticing any wrongdoing, the matter has to be brought immediately to the notice of the authorities concerned.

The staff, in shifts, have been posted to the 24x7 checkposts and the staff concerned, have to be present for the duties at the allotted time, he said, adding that the Excise Department has to examine vehicles for any illegal transportation of liquor.

He told the Excise Department about the possibilities of liquor being bulk supplied to homes from the dealers/wine shops and keeping a watch on such supplies. “One must keep a watch on the liquor supply to kirana stores and homes in rural areas. In case of any such instances, cases have to be booked against the guilty. The liquor shops must ensure that they comply with the rules of the model code of conduct,” the DC said.

The DC told the commercial tax department officers to deploy their staff at the check posts for surveillance of commercial vehicles. The officers of the department must visit the inter-State checkposts besides the check-posts set up for surveillance in view of elections and record their observations.