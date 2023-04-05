HamberMenu
Poll duty team seizes ₹2 crore in cash from bus passenger

April 05, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A team of election duty officers seized ₹2crore being carried without proper documents in a private bus in Belagavi on Wednesday morning. Officials suspected that the money was being taken for distribution among voters.

During a pre-dawn search, officers found a man carrying the cash in the private bus. The bus was stopped near a toll plaza near Hire Bagewadi village near Belagavi.

The bus was going to Bengaluru from Mumbai. The man carrying the money did not have proper documents supporting the cash.

The police team consisting of S. Amaresh, M. Shambhulingappa, Rajendra Morabad, Gopalkrishna Goudar and Rajashekar Dambal conducted the search.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha visited the spot.

The money has been deposited in the District Treasury. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Department of Income Tax.

