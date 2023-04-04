ADVERTISEMENT

Poll code: Banks told to be alert of suspicious cash transactions in Mysuru

April 04, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri chairing a meeting with bank managers on the enforcement of  Model Code of Conduct, in Mysuru on Tuesday, April 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, who is also the Nodal Officer for Model Code of Conduct, on Tuesday, April 4, told officials from the banking sector to keep a close watch on suspicious cash transactions. “By doing this, the banks would be helping us in the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct,” she said.

In her meeting with the managers from various banks in the district, she asked the managers to comply with their responsibilities for the enforcement of the poll code and told them to be watchful of the transactions they deem suspicious.

The lead bank officials and the officials deployed for the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct were also present.

She also told the banks to put on hold the sanction of loans to SAG accounts until a clarification was received from the Election Commission.

The bank managers were informed about the voter registration applications and the SVEEP activities.

