Political parties will be involved in guarding EVMs and VVPATs, says DC

May 09, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Political parties will be involved not only in monitoring the vehicles carrying the EVMs and VVPATs to the strong room in the counting centre, but they will also be part of guarding the strong room till May 13, the counting day, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar here on Tuesday.

Talking to to reporters, Mr. Ravikumar said this is the first time the Election Commission of India has involved political parties in this task. “This is to ensure there is no ambiguity (about transportation and security of EVMs and VVPATs),” he said.

After the end of polling at 6 p.m. on May 10, the EVM and VVPAT from each polling booth will be brought to the demustering centre and from where they will be taken in vehicles to the eight strong rooms – one each for the eight Assembly constituency – at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal. The NIT-K Surathkal is the counting centre.

Each of the vehicle bringing the EVMs and VVPATs to NITK will be protected by the Central Paramilitary Force personnel, who will follow the vehicle. “Representatives of political parties will be allowed to move in another vehicle and follow the vehicle taking EVMs and VVPATs,” he said.

The EVMs and VVPATs related to a constituency will be arranged in an order in the strong room in the presence of representatives of the contestants and room is then locked. Political party representatives will be involved in guarding the strong room between May 10 night and May 13 morning. “A representative each from political parties will stay in the room on the NIT-K campus where he/she can watch on television screen the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the strong room,” Mr. Ravikumar said.