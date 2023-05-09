ADVERTISEMENT

Police revise liquor ban order to allow pubs and restaurants to serve food

May 09, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city Police Commissioner’s order to ban liquor as a preventive measure in the wake of elections has been revised to allow pubs and restaurants to serve food without liquor.

Earlier, the order had made it necessary for liquor shops, wines shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, tavern shops, or any other places serving liquor to shut down from 5 p.m. on May 8 to midnight of May 10 and also between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on May 13, the counting day. However, this affected the business of eateries which were serving food along with the liquor.

Considering the economic point of view, the city police chief, with some exceptions, revised the order on Tuesday allowing hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants to serve eatables without liquor or intoxicated items.

