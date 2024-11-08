Toddler rescued a day after kidnap

A two-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by a woman on Thursday, was rescued by Vayalikaval police on Friday. According to the police, the toddler went missing when she was playing outside the house, and her parents were busy readying their other child for school.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, it was found that a woman took the child. The police said the child was traced to Devaiah Park, and the woman, identified as Sujata, was mentally challenged. She gave the child a chocolate and did not harm her. The police have taken the woman into custody, and she will be sent to a mental asylum.