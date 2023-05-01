ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi to take part in roadshow in Kalaburagi today

May 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is set to take out a roadshow in Kalaburagi city, covering three Assembly constituencies, Kalaburagi North and Kalaburagi South and Kalaburagi Rural, ahead of the Assembly elections which will be held on May 10.

According to the BJP district unit, Mr. Modi will start his rally at 5 p..m. from Humnabad Ring Road, falling under Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency, a stronghold of the Congress, and will end it at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, which comes under Kalaburagi South Constituency.

The roadshow, stretched over 6 km, will pass through Nagareshwar School, Humnabad Bbase, Kirana Bazaar, Super Market and Jagat Circle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-km route is decked up with cutouts, saffron flags and clothes. Welcome arches have been erected at various junctions. The stretch from Humnabad Ring Road to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk is covered with police barricades and railings have been installed on either side of the road as part of the security arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US