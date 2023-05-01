PM Narendra Modi to take part in roadshow in Kalaburagi today

May 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is set to take out a roadshow in Kalaburagi city, covering three Assembly constituencies, Kalaburagi North and Kalaburagi South and Kalaburagi Rural, ahead of the Assembly elections which will be held on May 10.

According to the BJP district unit, Mr. Modi will start his rally at 5 p..m. from Humnabad Ring Road, falling under Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency, a stronghold of the Congress, and will end it at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, which comes under Kalaburagi South Constituency.

The roadshow, stretched over 6 km, will pass through Nagareshwar School, Humnabad Bbase, Kirana Bazaar, Super Market and Jagat Circle.

The six-km route is decked up with cutouts, saffron flags and clothes. Welcome arches have been erected at various junctions. The stretch from Humnabad Ring Road to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk is covered with police barricades and railings have been installed on either side of the road as part of the security arrangements.