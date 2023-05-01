HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Narendra Modi to take part in roadshow in Kalaburagi today

May 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is set to take out a roadshow in Kalaburagi city, covering three Assembly constituencies, Kalaburagi North and Kalaburagi South and Kalaburagi Rural, ahead of the Assembly elections which will be held on May 10.

According to the BJP district unit, Mr. Modi will start his rally at 5 p..m. from Humnabad Ring Road, falling under Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency, a stronghold of the Congress, and will end it at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, which comes under Kalaburagi South Constituency.

The roadshow, stretched over 6 km, will pass through Nagareshwar School, Humnabad Bbase, Kirana Bazaar, Super Market and Jagat Circle.

The six-km route is decked up with cutouts, saffron flags and clothes. Welcome arches have been erected at various junctions. The stretch from Humnabad Ring Road to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk is covered with police barricades and railings have been installed on either side of the road as part of the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.