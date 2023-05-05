PM Modi uses The Kerala Story to attack Congress poll campaign

May 05, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Shifting gears from developmental issues to the theme of terrorism-nationalism ahead of elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his poll rally in Ballari on Friday accused the Congress of “nurturing terrorism to appease and safeguard its vote bank”.

Citing the controversial film The Kerala Story to bolster his tirade against the Congress, Mr. Modi said, “In the changing times, the nature of terrorism is also changing… The sound of bombs, rifles, and pistols could be heard [in one kind of terrorism]. But the terrorism of a new type, which undermines society from within, makes no sound. The Kerala Story is a film based on such a conspiracy in Kerala… See the bad luck of the country, the Congress is seen hand in glove with this terrorism. It is, from the back door, doing politics and deals with people with such terrorist mindset.”

He underlined the importance of a robust defence, and law and order system “to make Karnataka the number one system in India”, he said it is equally important to keep Karnataka free from terrorism. “The BJP has always been tough when it comes to terrorism. But, whenever there is an action against terrorism, the Congress develops stomach pain... I am surprised that the Congress, just for the sake of its vote bank, bowed before terrorism,” Mr. Modi said.

“It is because of the fear of losing the vote bank that the Congress has lost its courage to utter a single word against terrorism. It is because of its vote bank politics that Congress nurtured terrorism,” he said.

Describing how Indian forces rescued Indians stranded in civil-war-hit Sudan, Ukraine, and other conflict areas worldwide, Mr. Modi accused the Congress of “exposing Indians before their attackers in Sudan”. He also alleged that the Congress wanted to “play dirty politics” if something undesirable had happened to Indians in Sudan.

Mr. Modi attempted to project the Congress as “anti-tribal” too, by referring to the last Presidential poll in which the Opposition fielded the former BJP MP Yashwant Sinha against the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

As he has been doing over the last few days, he began and concluded his speech with “Bajrang Bali ki jai” in his speeches both in Ballari and Tumakuru later in the day.