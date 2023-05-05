PM Modi to address rally near Nanjangud on May 7

May 05, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a public meeting, as part of his election campaign, in Karnataka, near Nanjangud on Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

After a grand roadshow in Mysuru that covered three urban constituencies in the city on April 30, attracting a large number of his supporters, the Prime Minister is visiting Mysuru district after a week’s gap to hold the rally at Elachigere Bore village, about 12 km from Nanjangud town, on Mysore-Ooty Highway.

BJP Mysuru division in-charge M.V. Ravishankar told press persons in Mysuru on Friday, May 5, that around 80,000 to 1 lakh people are expected to attend Mr. Modi’s rally.

He said a large number of supporters from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar constituencies will be attending the meeting to listen to the Prime Minister’s speech.

The venue has been chosen in such a way that it will be convenient for the people to reach from three constituencies in Chamarajnagar and five to six constituencies in Mysuru, including Nanjangud, T. Narsipur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote, and Varuna.

“Further details on the Prime Minister’s visit are awaited. A helipad has been readied near the venue. We are yet to get confirmation on whether the PM would be visiting the famous Sri Nanjundeshwaraswamy Temple in the temple town of Nanjangud during his visit,” he said.

Replying to questions, Mr. Ravishankar maintained that the BJP has been getting overwhelming response in Varuna and other constituencies, including H.D. Kote and T. Narasipura in Mysuru district.

“Former CM Siddaramaiah’s defeat is certain in Varuna with BJP candidate V. Somanna getting a good support from the people. It is perhaps for the first time Mr. Siddaramaiah has taken the support of the film stars for his campaign. The former CM is worried about his win with the BJP giving him the biggest challenge in the elections,” he maintained.

Mr. Ravishankar said the party will lodge a complaint against BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath with the deputy commissioner and the district election officer over his recent statement targeting the BJP in connection with the elections in Varuna.