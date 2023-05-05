ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to address rally in Ayanur on May 7

May 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district unit of BJP has started making arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modis rally at Ayanur near Shivamogga. The PM will address a rally on Sunday, May 7. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally of BJP supporters at Ayanur in Shivamogga taluk on Sunday, May 7. The party is expecting supporters from 10 Assembly constituencies, including seven in Shivamogga district.

T.D. Megharaj, president of the Hassan district unit of the BJP, addressing a press conference at Ayanur on Friday, May 5, said workers and supporters from Honnali in Davangere district and Tarikere and Sringeri taluks of Chikkamagaluru, besides seven constituencies of Shivamogga will attend the rally. “We are expecting three lakh people at the rate of 30,000 people from each constituency. We are making seating arrangements for one lakh people,” he said.

A majority of people are expected to reach the venue by two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides buses. Enough arrangements would be made to park the vehicles in the 100 acres of land where the programme would be held, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister would reach Shivamogga soon after completing the Bengaluru programme. Along with him, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and others would attend the programme, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US