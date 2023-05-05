PM Modi to address rally in Ayanur on May 7

May 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally of BJP supporters at Ayanur in Shivamogga taluk on Sunday, May 7. The party is expecting supporters from 10 Assembly constituencies, including seven in Shivamogga district.

T.D. Megharaj, president of the Hassan district unit of the BJP, addressing a press conference at Ayanur on Friday, May 5, said workers and supporters from Honnali in Davangere district and Tarikere and Sringeri taluks of Chikkamagaluru, besides seven constituencies of Shivamogga will attend the rally. “We are expecting three lakh people at the rate of 30,000 people from each constituency. We are making seating arrangements for one lakh people,” he said.

A majority of people are expected to reach the venue by two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides buses. Enough arrangements would be made to park the vehicles in the 100 acres of land where the programme would be held, he said.

The Prime Minister would reach Shivamogga soon after completing the Bengaluru programme. Along with him, Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and others would attend the programme, he said.