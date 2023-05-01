PM Modi to address election rallies in Mulky, Ankola on May 3

May 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Mulky in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, May 3, according to Sudarshan Moodbidri, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP.

Addressing press persons here on Monday, May 1, he said that more than 2.50 lakh people from 13 Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are expected to participate in the rally. The Prime Minister will address the rally at 10.30 a.m.

Party workers and supporters of BJP will attend the rally from every booth in the two districts. The party has made all the arrangements, including parking and drinking water, he said, adding that booth-level meetings of workers have been organised to make the rally a success.

Since the rally will be held in Mulky, it will help the workers and supporters from the two districts to reach the venue without much problem. A huge pandal is being erected at Kolnadu grounds to make seating arrangements for the participants. The venue will be handed over to the security personnel by noon on Tuesday, May 2.

Mr. Moodbidri said that the workers and supporters have been told to reach the venue, spread over 70 acres, by 9 a.m. due to security reasons. Later, there will be security restrictions.

He said that the Prime Minister will arrive at Mangaluru International Airport and later, will fly to the venue by a helicopter. Helipads have been built at NMPA, NIT-K and at Mulky.

After Mulky, the Prime Minister will fly to Ankola and Kittur where he will address the rallies.