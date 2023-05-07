PM Modi signs off campaigning in Bengaluru with roadshow

May 07, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed off his high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in the State in Bengaluru with a roadshow covering central and eastern parts of the city on Sunday morning. Despite early morning rains, thousands of people gathered on either side of the streets, some of them armed with umbrellas, keen not to miss the chance to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and greeted him.

The roadshow was delayed by nearly an hour, as the prime minister couldn’t fly to HAL Airport from Mekhri Circle as planned due to rains and he came by road. The roadshow began in New Thippasandra, traversed through JB Nagar, Indiranagar, Ulsoor and reached Trinity Circle. Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan accompanied the prime minister on the open jeep.

As BJP workers placed on either side of the vehicle showered him with flowers, he was seen throwing back flowers at the people who had gathered to greet him. He was seen waving at the crowds. Like Saturday, on Sunday too, many BJP workers had come dressed as Lord Hanuman and a group of over 200 priests organised by BJP chanted Hanuman Chalisa, reportedly as a mark of protest against Congress “promising to ban Bajrang Dal” if they came to power.

The roadshow was feared to cause traffic disruptions in the city, to an extent that NEET aspirants may find it difficult to reach examination centres. However, despite starting late by an hour, the roadshow concluded by 12 noon, even as the reporting time for NEET students at examination centres is by 12:30 pm and the latest they can go is at 1:30 pm.

