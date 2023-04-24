HamberMenu
PM Modi likely to address BJP election rally in Mulky on May 3

BJP to conduct ‘Maha Prachar Abhiyan’ across Karnataka on April 25 and April 26. Road shows, corner meetings and public meetings will be held on the two days as part of the abhiyan

April 24, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said here on Monday, April 24, that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address an election rally at Mulky in Dakshina Kannada on May 3.

Addressing press persons here on Monday, he said that the Prime Minister’s tour programme is yet to be finalised. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Dakshina Kannada on May 6 to address an election rally, he said.

Mr. Poojary said that the BJP will conduct “Maha Prachar Abhiyan” across Karnataka on April 25 and April 26. The Central, State, district and taluk level leaders of the party will attend this campaign scheduled as part of the election preparations.

Road shows, corner meetings and public meetings will be held on the two days as part of the abhiyan. The party workers will do door-to-door campaign to seek votes. Meetings with community leaders and government scheme beneficiaries will also be held. The party leaders will hold press meets in all 224 Assembly constituencies in the State on the two days.

The Minister said that the BJP government recently formed 12 new corporations for the welfare of different communities. It included formation of Billava Development Corporation for the welfare of Billavas, Edigas and Namdharis among others.

MLC Pratapsimha Nayak was present.

