PM Modi in Kalaburagi on May 2, Chittapur on May 6

April 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP’s Sate general secretary N. Ravikumar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a road show and address a rally in favour of party candidates in Kalaburagi district in the first week of May.

Addressing a press conference in Chittapur town of the district on Monday, Mr. Ravikumar said that Mr. Modi will participate in a mega road show in Kalaburagi city on May 2. The Prime Minister will be addressing an election rally in Chittapur taluk in the district on May 6.

Mr. Modi’s rally will be held at a private agricultural field adjacent to Kalaburagi-Yadgir NH 150 near Ravoor village in Chittapur taluk. The party is expecting a turnout of nearly five lakh voters from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

Chittapur has become a high-voltage Assembly constituency this time as the BJP has pitted a political greenhorn and rowdy-sheeter Manikanth Rathod against Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge, who is the son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

There are nearly 40 cases in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra registered against Manikanth Rathod who has also filed a Lokayukta case against the Kharges.