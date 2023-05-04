PM Modi has no time for protesting female wrestlers, says Netta D’Souza

May 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

All India Mahila Congress president Netta D’souza has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had time to take snaps with Indian female wrestlers after their achievements and call them his daughters, has, however, no time for them when they are protesting on the streets against the injustice meted out to them.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Ms. D’Souza said that no daughter will like to have such a person as her father who is not there to protect her when she is in distress. “It shows his character. He deserted his wife then and now he has deserted the daughters of India. All that talk of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is just a sham,” she said.

Ms D’Souza said that the Prime Minister made tall claims about protecting the betis of India, but when an MP of his party is accused of sexual exploitation of female wrestlers and the wrestlers sit on protest on the streets, he becomes silent and utters not a single word on the issue.

To a query on the assurance given by her party to ban Bajrang Dal, she said that the country needed Bajrang Balis like wrestler Bajrang Punia who has stood with the female wrestlers for getting them justice and not members of the Bajrang Dal.

“The country needs more Bajrang Balis like Bajrang Punia, who stand for protecting the daughters of India,” she said.

She said that the Congress believes in Bajrang Balis and not in Bajrang Dal whose members spoil the name of Lord Hanuman. She said that the Congress will launch a nationwide agitation against the injustice meted out to the female wrestlers soon.

Ms. D’Souza also said that already the Congress has announced a special scheme for protection of women in its manifesto. As it is alarming that more attacks on women are taking place across the country, there is a need for stringent laws and implementation of the Vishakha guidelines.

On the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa burning a copy of the Congress poll manifesto, she said that his only work is to instigate people and burn copy. “Isn’t he the same person because of whose 40% commission, a BJP party worker took the extreme step of ending his life. The people have decided to oust the BJP from power and the Congress will do everything for the welfare of the people,” she said.