HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi dispenses with Kannada translation midway through speech in Mysuru

May 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru: Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district on Sunday, May 7.

Mysuru: Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district on Sunday, May 7. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dispensed with the Kannada translation of his Hindi speech midway through his address at an election rally at Yelachagare Bore in Nanjangud near here on Sunday, May 7.

A couple of minutes after starting his speech, which was translated from Hindi to Kannada by former BJP MLC G. Madhusudan, Mr. Modi said he was receiving a response to his speech and claimed that the people do not need a translation and Hindi will do.

“You are my masters. I will do as you say,” he said before seeking the permission of the audience to speak in Hindi.

“See this is the love of Kannadigas. Language is not becoming a barrier. I will not forget this love,” he said while claiming that he was also not a native Hindi speaker and he also makes mistakes while speaking in Hindi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.