Karnataka Assembly elections | Kharge likens PM Modi to ‘poisonous snake’, later clarifies as BJP hits out

April 27, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Gadag

Congress president Kharge later told reporters he only said the BJP was like a snake

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, at Ron in Gadag district on April 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on April 27 likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake, drawing the BJP's ire.

Addressing a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, as part of the party's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, he said: "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'no, it's not poisonous. let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die.”

Mr. Kharge further added, "[If you think that] No, no, this is not a poison because Modi has given it, 'good man' Prime Minister has given it, let's try it and lick it'. If you lick that poison then you will sleep forever”.

BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya, who also shared the video where Mr. Kharge made those comments, on Twitter, said: "Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi ‘poisonous snake’… What started with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘ maut ka saudagar’, and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it".

Mr. Kharge later told reporters he only said the BJP was like a snake, and that party's ideology is like a poison.

"If you support that ideology and lick [try] it, death is certain."

"I did not speak against him [Mr. Modi] because I have already said that I never make personal comments," he said.

