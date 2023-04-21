ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi calls former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa

April 21, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated April 22, 2023 06:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

Modi appreciates his decision to retire from electoral politics

The Hindu Bureau

A video grab showing BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over the phone on Friday and expressed appreciation for his (Mr. Eshwarappa’s) recent move to retire from poll politics, as per the instructions from the party.

Mr. Eshwarappa told journalists that he was happy to receive a call from Mr. Narendra Modi. He never anticipated that he would get the call. “Within a few minutes of getting a call from the party’s high command, I wrote the letter and resigned from electoral politics. I did not delay in obeying the orders of the party. Many of my supporters came home and expressed their anger over the decision. However, hundreds of people, well-wishers from different parts of the State, called and appreciated my decision”, he said.

As an ordinary worker, Mr. Eshwarappa said, he did follow the party’s instructions. “There is nothing special about my decision. However, people have appreciated it, and the Prime Minister has also called me to express his appreciation. I thank them all”, he said.

Also Read | K.S. Eshwarappa’s exclusive interview for The Hindu here

