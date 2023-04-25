PM among four BJP national leaders to campaign in six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region till May 7

April 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As campaigning for the Assembly elections enters its final phase with just two weeks left for polling, political parties are set to rope in their national leaders to woo voters in the six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Four national leaders of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will participate in roadshows and address election rallies across the six districts in the next two weeks (till May 7).

The BJP plans to fly down Mr. Modi to address a public rally in the Humnabad Assembly constituency on April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 2, the Prime Minister will participate in a rally in Vijayanagara Assembly segment in Ballari district and Sindhanur Assembly segment in Raichur district. And, he will participate in a roadshow in Kalaburagi the same day. On May 6, Mr. Modi will address a mega rally in the Chittapur Assembly constituency.

Mr. Amit Shah will address a rally in Hagaribommanahalli Assembly constituency in Ballari district on April 29. He will participate in a roadshow in Ballari City Assembly segment on May 6. Mr. Shah will address two public meetings in Bidar City and Maski Assembly constituencies on May 7.

Mr. Nadda will address public rallies in Koppal Assembly constituency, Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir district and Sedam Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district. He will attend a roadshow in Bidar City segment on April 27.

Mr. Nadda will address rallies in Siruguppa Assembly constituency in Ballari and in Raichur City and Raichur Rural constituencies on May 6.

Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address four public rallies in Kalyana Karnataka region on May 3, Gangavati Assembly constituency, Jewargi Assembly constituency (Kalaburagi), Shahapur Assembly constituency (Yadgir) and Bhalki Assembly constituency (Bidar).

ADVERTISEMENT