Photos from voting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

May 10, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Voting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

First-time voters from Bengaluru pose for a photo, on May 10, 2023.

Volunteers at Mahaveer Seasons Apartment in Bengaluru were helping residents with any query on voting and guiding them to polling booth. They had also arranged for some snacks.

Madhav Kumar, 77, cast his vote at St. Peter school at Kottara, in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru. on May 10, 2023.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari (5th from left) at a booth in Kotathattu gram panchayat in Kundapura constituency.

Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, BJP candidate from Nippani, accompanied by her husband and Chikkodi Lok Sabha member Annasaheb Jolle, and other family members, cast their votes at Government Girls Higher Primary School at Eksumba in Belagavi district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits a temple, in Hubballi, before casting his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri district.

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, and his wife, cast their votes in Hassan.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is contesting for the 10th time, cast his vote, with his family, at Thirthahalli.

Voters wait patiently outside Sharada Nursery Primary School in Sharadevinagar in Mysuru where voting was stopped for some time owing to an error in the EVM, in booth number 169.

Voters had turned up as early as 6.30 a.m. at the Bolara HPS in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru, on May 10, 2023.