HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Photos from voting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

Voting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

May 10, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Voting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

First-time voters from Bengaluru pose for a photo, on May 10, 2023.

Volunteers at Mahaveer Seasons Apartment in Bengaluru were helping residents with any query on voting and guiding them to polling booth. They had also arranged for some snacks.

Photo: MANJUNATH HS

Madhav Kumar, 77, cast his vote at St. Peter school at Kottara, in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru. on May 10, 2023.

Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari (5th from left) at a booth in Kotathattu gram panchayat in Kundapura constituency.

Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle, BJP candidate from Nippani, accompanied by her husband and Chikkodi Lok Sabha member Annasaheb Jolle, and other family members, cast their votes at Government Girls Higher Primary School at Eksumba in Belagavi district.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visits a temple, in Hubballi, before casting his vote in Shiggaon, Haveri district.

Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda, and his wife, cast their votes in Hassan.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is contesting for the 10th time, cast his vote, with his family, at Thirthahalli.

Voters wait patiently outside Sharada Nursery Primary School in Sharadevinagar in Mysuru where voting was stopped for some time owing to an error in the EVM, in booth number 169.

Photo: Anil Kumar Sastry

Voters had turned up as early as 6.30 a.m. at the Bolara HPS in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency in Mangaluru, on May 10, 2023.

Photo: MURALI KUMAR K

People queuing up at a polling station in Rajarajeshwarinagar to vote in the Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on May 10, 2023.

Top News Today

1 / 11
First-time voters from Bengaluru pose for a photo, on May 10, 2023.

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.