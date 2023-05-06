ADVERTISEMENT

People will teach Rathod a lesson: Priyank Kharge

May 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Priyank Kharge addressing a public meeting as a part of his election campaign at Kalgurthi village of Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“What mistakes have my family members committed, that the Chittapur Constituency BJP candidate Manikanth Rathod threatens to kill my [Kharge] family members. In my political career, I have seen many like Manikanth Rathod and the Constituency people will teach him a lesson “ MLA Priyank Kharge said on Saturday.

Reacting to the alleged audio recording of Manikanth Rathod that went viral, in which he is heard purportedly saying that he will wipe out ‘Kharge, his wife and children’. Mr. Priyank Kharge was speaking during his election campaigning at Kalagurti village in Chittapur constituency on Saturday.

He appealed people of his constituency (Chittapur) to vote consciously and elect him to protect the social harmony.

Mr. Rathod is talking about wiping out Kharge’s family. He is talking about a Congress heavyweight leader [Mallikarjun Kharge’s family] who has contributed his five decades to serve people. “We need not pay heed to such threats. In my political career, I have seen many like Manikanth Rathod,” Mr. Priyank added.

He said that this Assembly election is not between the Congress and BJP, it has become a matter of prestige for the Chittapur Constituency people, and appealed to voters to elect him.

