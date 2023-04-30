HamberMenu
People want the count of jobs PM created, not the number of times he has been insulted, says Kharge

RSS leaders insulted Dr. Ambedkar and showed disrespect to the tricolour, says the AICC president

April 30, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge addressed a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, April 30.

AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge addressed a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, April 30. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

“People of the country want statistics of the jobs Prime Minister Narendra Modi created after promising two crores a year, but he is keeping track of the number of times he has been insulted,” commented AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. He was responding to Prime Minister Modi’s comment that Congress insulted him 91 times.

During a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday, April 30, Mr. Kharge said the BJP had assured the public of bringing back black money and distributing ₹15 lakhs to each family. The people wanted to know what happened to the money. “The Prime Minister has remained silent on these promises, but he has counted the number of times he has been insulted,” he said.

Many times, Kharge said, Narendra Modi insulted Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi with various comments. “We don’t keep track of the number of times he insulted our leaders. Only he must know this figure as well,” he said.

Reacting to Modi’s comment that Congress insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Kharge said that it was Congress that appointed him chairman of the constitution drafting committee. Dr. Ambedkar himself expressed surprise at being appointed chairman of the committee and also gave credit for the drafting of the constitution to the Congress party. 

“However, it was the leaders of the RSS who insulted Dr. Ambedkar and the constitution he drafted. The RSS leaders commented in their magazine, Organiser, that the constitution drafted by Ambedkar had nothing Indian in it. They also showed disrespect to the tricolour, stating that the number — three — itself was not good,” he said.

Congress party’s Shivamogga district unit president H.S. Sundaresh, Congress candidates H.C. Yogesh, Dr. Srinivasa Kariyanna and others were present. Later, Mr. Kharge addressed party rallies in Shivamogga and Anavatti in Sorab constituency.

