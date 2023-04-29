April 29, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In an oblique response to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ remark against him and also Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah’s ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the response to the ’verbal abuse’ would come in the form of votes in the Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 10. Counting of votes is on May 13.

“It is a tradition of Congress to insult whoever works for the poor, and the country. I am not the only person who was attacked like this. You remember they had attacked with the ‘Chowkidar Chor (thief)’ slogan. Later, they said ‘Modi Chor’. Then, they said, the entire OBC community comprises thieves. Now, at the beginning of this election in Karnataka, they dared to call Lingayat brothers and sisters thieves… Congress people, just open your ears and listen to me. Whenever you verbally abused somebody, you got such a punishment in response that you could not stand up again. This time also, the answer to your abuse and insult would be given through votes,” Mr. Modi said at an election rally in Humnabad of Bidar district in north Karnataka on April 29.

Mr Modi started by briefing the gathering about development and welfare initiatives of the Union and State governments in Karnataka before adopting an aggressive tone while responding to Congress’ criticisms by claiming that he was targeted by the party leaders 91 times with various derogatory words.

“If Congress had, instead of wasting its time in the dictionary of derogatory words, spent its energy for good governance and raising the enthusiasm of its workers, Congress wouldn’t have in such a bad shape and miserable plight that it is in today,” he said.

“Congress will continue to waste time in abusing others while I will continue to work round-the-clock in the service of people. With your [people] blessings, all abuses will get reduced to dust,” he added.

At par with great personalities

Mr. Modi devoted considerable time in his speech for his response to the ‘venomous snake’ and ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comments in an attempt to corner the Congress leadership.

“Congress did not spare even the architect of the Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar. Once, Babasaheb himself publicly explained in detail about how Congress repeatedly attacked him with verbal abuse. Congress called the great man a rakshash (demon), a traitor and a fraud. We see how it is abusing Veer Savarkar these days. Many great personalities are similarly victimised by Congress’ verbal offensive. Congress is abusing Modi in the same way that they had abused Babasaheb and Veer Savarkar. I feel honoured for being treated at par with such great personalities. I consider it a reward,” Mr. Modi said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister Prabhu Chauhan, and Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav were among those who attended the election meeting.

