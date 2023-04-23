People are expecting change in Varuna, says Somanna

April 23, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - MYSURU

V. Somanna, who has been fielded by the BJP, from Varuna and is pitted against the former CM Siddaramaiah, said here on Sunday, April 23, that people of the constituency are seeking a change after 15 years for want of development.

Speaking to media person during his campaigning in the constituency, Mr. Somanna said that with each passing day there was a perceptible change in favour of the BJP and his confidence of emerging victorious has doubled after the commencement of the campaign. ‘’There is a positive feedback from the voters and I am confident of a victory as people have accepted me,’’ he said.

He said people of the constituency are intelligent and know that they had a choice to make between an established order and a change for the better. In reply to a question, Mr. Somanna said as the Housing Minister, people know how many thousands of houses have been constructed and distributed to the beneficiaries. ‘’There is my work as a testimony to improve the lot of the people on one hand and sheer talk since 15 years in the constituency devoid of works on the other and voters know about it,’’ he added.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he was an outsider in Varuna, Mr. Somanna pointed out that it did not behove of a former Chief Minister to speak like that as he himself had contested from Badami and was desperate to be fielded from Kolar as well for the upcoming elections.

On the issue of Lingayat, Chief Minister and Mr. Siddaramaiah’s comments on Basavaraj Bommai which has drawn criticism, Mr. Somanna said he would not want to be engaged in any discussion on the subject. But it is a fact that mathadipatis have made yeoman contribution through education and dasoha or mass feeding while the community has produced eminent leaders from Veerendra Patil to B.S. Yediyurappa. Hence one should observe restrain while commenting on religion or any community and take every section along, said Mr. Somanna.

Earlier, Pratap Simha said the 15 year wait of the people of Varuna for a ‘suitable candidate’’ had ended with the entry of Mr. Somanna.

‘’Mr. Siddaramaiah was over confident of his victory in Varuna and had claimed that he would campaign only once. But ever since Mr. Somanna has been fielded by the BJP, he has rushed from Bengaluru to camp in Varuna haunted by the fear of defeat’’, said Pratap Simha.

‘’Siddaramaiah was dreaming of becoming the CM again and is trying to ensure the victory of 35 to 40 candidates who are his supporters. But let alone the victory of his supporters Mr. Siddaramaiah cannot script his own victory and Varuna in 2023 will be his Chamundeshwari of 2018,’’ said Mr. Simha alluding to the former CM’s defeat from Chamundeshwari.

At Bhugathalli, a few youngsters questioned Mr. Somanna of his contribution to Varuna and raised slogans supporting Siddaramaiah. Somanna’s supporters retorted by raising slogans praising BJP resulting in tense moments but police intervened and diffused the tension.