Party will handle the differences, says Kumar Bangarappa

April 05, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kumar Bangarappa, Sorab MLA, has exuded confidence of getting the BJP ticket to contest again this time. He has been facing opposition from within the party and NaMo Vedike, a forum named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, April 5, Kumar Bangarappa said that opposition from NaMo forum had been there for many years. The forum was active even during the time of previous BJP MLA Hartal Halappa. “The forum has been there only to oppose. However, the party is strong enough to handle the situation. We have to take everyone into confidence,” he said.

Those leaders who opposed his candidature, he said, had been in good terms with him. He often met them in many programmes, he said. He also denied the allegation that during his tenure, the constituency did not get development works. “One cannot argue that there was no development. Many development works have been brought to the constituency. During the rule of B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, the constituency got funds,” he said.

He also opined that it would be difficult for Congress candidate and his brother Madhu Bangarappa to win against him (Kumar Bangarappa). “He did not visit the constituency during the COVID-19. He has come to the constituency ahead of elections,” he said.

