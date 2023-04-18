Party is bigger than any individual, says Mahesh Tenginkai who is taking on Jagadish Shettar

April 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Mahesh Tenginkai, who replaced Jagadish Shettar as the BJP nominee from Hubballi Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency, has denied allegations that B.L. Santhosh ensured that party denied ticket to Mr. Shettar.

“No leader in the BJP can get or deny ticket to anyone in the party. That is because we follow established systems and processes in choosing candidates. It may be Mr. Shettar’s personal opinion that my personal loyalties to an individual got me ticket,” he told journalists in the party office in Hubballi.

He filed his nomination papers in the constituency on Tuesday.

“The party is bigger than any individual in the BJP. All individual leaders, however great they are, have to follow the systems and processes in the BJP. No one in the BJP is involved in jero worship,” he said.

He said that the decision to deny ticket to Mr. Shettar was taken by the Central leadership after conducting surveys in the local and district levels.

“I was denied the Kalghatgi ticket in 2018. I had then begun preparations based on some signals that I would get it. But I dropped out of the race, respecting the party’s decision,” he said.

BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said that joining the Congress will prove to be the worst decision Mr. Shettar has taken in his life.

“Mr. Shettar should not have joined the Congress. He will regret his decision. I think that the lust for power has made him quit the BJP and join the Congress. Some people think he is a Lingayat leader. He is not,” Mr. Bellad said.