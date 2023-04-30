ADVERTISEMENT

Party formed by ex-servicemen fields five candidates

April 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The president of the party says primary objective of the party is to fight corruption, provide free quality education, build a healthy society and provide hassle-free government services to people

The Hindu Bureau

Sarvajanika Adarsh Sena, a party formed by ex-servicemen, has fielded candidates in five Assembly constituencies. Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, the president of the party who is contesting the election from Byatarayanapura, said that the primary objective of forming the party is to fight against corruption, provide free quality education, build a healthy society and provide hassle-free government services to people.

The Election Commission has allotted the symbol of “man blowing turha” (Rana Kahale in Kannada) to the party. Among the candidates fighting elections from the party ticket, four are ex-servicemen, and a woman fielded by the party is a daughter of an ex-serviceman.

Mr. Muniswamy said, “I had retired from the service in 2014. This is the first election I am fighting. From 7 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., I do door-to-door campaigns in the constituency. So far, I have received good responses from the voters. I interact with people from all walks of life and request them to vote for me to bring a change.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Other candidates contesting from the party are Subedar Ramesh Jagathap from Hebbal, K.S. Murthy from Mulbagil, Ms Bharathi Kalebhag (a daughter of an ex-serviceman) and Ashok Karanji from Bidar.

Mr. Muniswamy said while fielding the candidates, the party had directed the candidate not to withdraw the candidate after submitting an affidavit, not to bribe the voters, and poll expenditure should not cross ₹10 lakh. “Voters raised serious concern about corruption in every field and eradication of corruption will bring a lot of relief to the society,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US