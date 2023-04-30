Party formed by ex-servicemen fields five candidates

April 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sarvajanika Adarsh Sena, a party formed by ex-servicemen, has fielded candidates in five Assembly constituencies. Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, the president of the party who is contesting the election from Byatarayanapura, said that the primary objective of forming the party is to fight against corruption, provide free quality education, build a healthy society and provide hassle-free government services to people.

The Election Commission has allotted the symbol of “man blowing turha” (Rana Kahale in Kannada) to the party. Among the candidates fighting elections from the party ticket, four are ex-servicemen, and a woman fielded by the party is a daughter of an ex-serviceman.

Mr. Muniswamy said, “I had retired from the service in 2014. This is the first election I am fighting. From 7 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., I do door-to-door campaigns in the constituency. So far, I have received good responses from the voters. I interact with people from all walks of life and request them to vote for me to bring a change.”

Other candidates contesting from the party are Subedar Ramesh Jagathap from Hebbal, K.S. Murthy from Mulbagil, Ms Bharathi Kalebhag (a daughter of an ex-serviceman) and Ashok Karanji from Bidar.

Mr. Muniswamy said while fielding the candidates, the party had directed the candidate not to withdraw the candidate after submitting an affidavit, not to bribe the voters, and poll expenditure should not cross ₹10 lakh. “Voters raised serious concern about corruption in every field and eradication of corruption will bring a lot of relief to the society,” he said.