Parameshwara injured during campaigning in suspected case of stone pelting

April 28, 2023

Former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara suffered a head injury while campaigning in his constituency Koratagere on Friday evening. The injury is alleged to have been due to a stone that hit him in the head, even as the police said they were probing the issue and were not yet sure whether it was indeed a stone that hit him.

Mr. Parameshwara was doing a roadshow in Bhairenahalli, Koratagere, at around 5 p.m. on Friday. While Congress workers were putting a large garland using a JCB, suddenly Mr. Parameshwara came down the vehicle holding his bleeding head. Congress workers alleged that a miscreant had pelted a stone at him.

Mr. Parameshwara was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital where he received first aid and from there was shifted to Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Hospital, also run by the leader’s family. One of his close associates told media channels that he was stable and the doctors had asked him to rest for the day.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu alleged that some miscreants had pelted stones at the former DCM in an attempt to scare him away from the contest. “This is a matter of serious concern that a former DCM is attacked like this. The district administration should take up a probe,” he said.

However, senior police officials of Tumakuru district police said that no complaint had been lodged on the incident yet.

