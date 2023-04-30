HamberMenu
Paid holiday for exercising postal ballot

Postal ballot centres will be opened in all districts and employees of essential services can cast their vote at their respective centres from May 2 to 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

April 30, 2023 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission (EC) has written to the Chief Secretary to grant a paid holiday to employees working under essential services for exercising postal ballot in the the Assembly polls.

The ECI has notified that the Electricity Department, BSNL, Railways, Doordarshan, All India Radio, Health Department, aviation, transport services (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and NEKRTC), Fire Services, traffic police, ambulance services, and media persons authorised by the EC for poll-day coverage under essential services.

Postal ballot centres will be opened in all districts and employees of essential services can cast their vote at their respective centres from May 2 to 4 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., said an official release.

