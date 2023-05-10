Over 72% turnout in peaceful Karnataka Assembly polls

May 10, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10 passed off peacefully with an impressive turnout of over 72.22%, which is likely to surpass the 2018 figures (72.36%) after final reconciliation of figures.

Voting was largely peaceful barring sporadic incidents of clashes between party workers.

Predictably, Bengaluru’s turnout in the 28 constituencies that come under it remained dismal at an estimated 54.14%, despite a campaign blitz by several national leaders of all parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and special drives by the Election Commission to enthuse urban voters.

However, the final polling figures will be available on Thursday after the Election Commission reconciles the figures, which is likely to go up.

The polling that began on a slow note on Wednesday morning with about 8.21% of the votes polled in the first two hours, gathered pace later in the day and reached the estimated 72.22% at the end of the polling despite the State witnessing a fiercely contested campaigns by the parties.

Karnataka had reported poll percentage of 71.45% and 72.10% in 2013 and 2018, respectively. In the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls, the turnout in Bengaluru was 62% and 57%, respectively.

Picture of contrast

In stark contrast to Bengaluru, the neighbouring districts of Ramanagar reported the highest voter turnout with 84.98%, followed by Bengaluru Rural with 83.76% and Tumakuru with 83.46%.

Bengaluru with 54.14% reported the lowest turnout, followed by Kalaburagi with 65.22% and Yadgiri with 66.66%.

The ruling BJP in this election is trying to undo the three-decade history of a ruling party not returning to power while the Congress is trying to harness the issue of price rise and alleged corruption of the incumbent government to return to power after five years, even as the Janata Dal (Secular) is fighting to retain its influence in the State politics.

With elections contested tightly, especially after high pitch poll campaigns by the national leaders of both ruling BJP and the Congress, the tension on the battle ground was visible but contained, as skirmishes were reported between the party workers from several districts, including Kolar, Ballari, Vijayapura and Gadag. At Masabinal village in Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura district, the polling scene turned violent as villagers smashed the spare electronic voting machines (EVMs) thinking that the officials were taking away the EVMs by stopping the poll process.

Though instances of polling being held up due to snag in the EVMs were reported, Election Commission officials said they were fewer in number due to deployment of the M-3 EVMs.

Despite the Election Commission’s effort to provide vote from home for those above 80 years, it seemed to have not created awareness in rural areas with many complaining that they did not know of the facility, but struggled to reach the polling booth to cast their vote.