Over 16 lakh people, including two lakh young electors, added to voters’ list after publication of final rolls

April 26, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 16,04,285 people, including around two lakh young electors, have been added to the voters’ list after the publication of the final electoral rolls on January 5 and January 15 in Karnataka.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, said with this, the total number of electors in the 224 Assembly constituencies for the May 10 polls has now touched 5.31 crore.

After the final rolls were published, people had time till 10 days prior to the last day of filing nominations (April 20) to get their names added, deleted, or updated. Releasing the final data on the electors and candidates, the CEO said there is no scope for adding, deleting, or updating the rolls now. “After the announcement of polls, enrolment activities were taken up till April 20 and all eligible applications received during this period have been updated in the electoral roll 2023,” he said.

Voter guide

A voter guide (in Kannada/English) will be handed over to every household ahead of the elections, giving information about the date and time of polls, contact details of BLOs, important websites, helpline numbers, documents required for identification at the polling station, besides other important information including the do’s and don’ts for voters at the polling station. This guide will be distributed along with voter slips by the BLOs, he said.

Queue management

Pointing out that adjacent rooms of the polling stations will be used as waiting rooms for the voters, Mr. Meena said fans have been fitted for the comfort of the voters.

“At selected places, shamiyanas with chairs would be provided to ensure that voters do not stand in the queue for a long time. In some districts, tokens will be issued to voters in the waiting room which will reduce their wait time in the queue. Besides, people can also make use of the Queue Management App (Chunavana App) to know the queue status at the polling stations,” he added.

