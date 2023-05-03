Our manifesto is a vision for the future, say Congress functionaries

May 03, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress functionaries V.R. Sudarshan and E.K. Radhakrishna said here on Wednesday that the party’s manifesto for the forthcoming polls was a vision for Karnataka’s short, medium and long-term growth.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Congress functionaries said people want a change in Karnataka and it can come about only through Congress. Describing the party manifesto released recently, Mr. Sudarshan and Mr. Radhakrishna said that Congress has a history of walking the talk. During Siddaramaiah’s government between 2013 and 2018, the Congress had implemented 158 of the 165 promises made whereas the BJP has no such track record.

Citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to Mysuru and developing it as an international city, the two said there was no blueprint for it and it was only a glib talk devoid of any seriousness.

Describing the May 10 elections to the State as vital not only for Karnataka but also for India, they said the economic growth and development of the State was at stake.

Karnataka has slid on all development parameters and was increasingly in the news for all wrong reasons in the last four years. They said that social and economic growth in the State had derailed. People are aware of the developments and are seeking a change across the State from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, they added.

The Congress manifesto, Mr. Sudarshan said was not a bundle of vague promises but a vision document, delineating the growth and development of all sections of society. It has been drafted by consulting people from different steams and walks of life, he added.

Claiming that Congress as a political party was crucial for the country whether it was in power or in the Opposition, Mr. Sudarshan and Mr. Radhakrishna said that it has engaged with the masses and taken pro-peoples stance on various issues. Development can come only with administrative stability and only the Congress can provide it, they added.

The two also dubbed the NEP of the BJP as unscientific and said that the Congress will introduce a state education policy. Commenting on the ban on Bajrang Dal and the controversy surrounding it, they said it referred to any organization that violated the tenets of the Constitution. District unit president B.J. Vijaykumar and city unit president R. Murthy were present.