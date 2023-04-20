Oppressive weather adds to rise in political temperature in Mysuru region

April 20, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Soaring mercury levels has coincided with the rise in political temperature as the candidates and party workers struggle to beat the heat in Mysuru region.

The maximum temperature during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday was 38.6 degree C in Mysuru, 38 degree C in Mandya, and 37.7 degree C in Chamarajanagar, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The situation is torrid in other parts of the State as well with temperature breaching the 42 degree C as in Yadgir and Kalaburagi and above 40 degree C in most parts of central and north Karnataka. Even Kodagu, known to be relatively cool, had a maximum temperature of 36.9 degree C while Chikkamagalur was sizzling at 38.2 degree C, as per the daily report of KSNDMC.

The heat is taking a toll of the commoners who are avoiding venturing out from noon till the heat subsides post 5 p.m. though the politicians have their work cut out and cannot afford the luxury.

Consumption of buttermilk and tender coconut and water has been the norm and party workers tend to stack sufficient quantity of these before hitting the campaign trail. Offering cooled buttermilk is the norm in party offices to visitors as also during the official press conferences given the searing heat during the day.

But this is only the beginning and the situation weather-wise is set to aggravate in the run-up to the elections. The effect of the weather will also be felt more in the rural hinterland as the candidates and their supporters have to cover vast distances as they trudge from one gram panchayat to another. With open fields stretching for miles and lack of shade over long distances the heat will wear down the candidates and their supporters the most.

One way to beat the heat is to start the campaign early in the day and hit the trail again once the heat subsides late in the evening. But this may result in covering less ground and reduction in mass contact which no political party or candidate can afford to risk. The leaders will have a motorised vehicle with AC to neutralise the effect of the weather. But the accompanying workers will be left to fend for themselves.

In the days ahead the temperature is set to rise further unless there was a breather by way of a thunderstorm or pre-monsoon showers. Combine this with the political slugfest that will intensify, and it will be a summer to remember.