Only BJP can keep coastal Karnataka safe, says Amit Shah

April 29, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that only the BJP can keep the coastal Karnataka safe.

Speaking at a roadshow at Byndoor in Udupi district while campaigning for the BJP candidate Gururaj Gantihole he said that coastal Karnataka is the bastion of the BJP. If the Congress is elected to power, it cannot keep the belt safe owing to vote bank politics.

He said that the BJP government has opened an office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru when it was elected to power. The previous Congress government withdrew cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists while it was in power. But the BJP government not only banned it but arrested those who were behind the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

Mr. Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, said that the Union government hiked the minimum import price of arecanut to help the domestic growers maintain stability in market.