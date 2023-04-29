ADVERTISEMENT

Only BJP can keep coastal Karnataka safe, says Amit Shah

April 29, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah  campaigning for the BJP candidate Gururaj Gantihole at Byndoor in Udupi districton April 29, 2023, Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that only the BJP can keep the coastal Karnataka safe.

Speaking at a roadshow at Byndoor in Udupi district while campaigning for the BJP candidate Gururaj Gantihole he said that coastal Karnataka is the bastion of the BJP. If the Congress is elected to power, it cannot keep the belt safe owing to vote bank politics.

He said that the BJP government has opened an office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru when it was elected to power. The previous Congress government withdrew cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) activists while it was in power. But the BJP government not only banned it but arrested those who were behind the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah, who is also the Union Minister for Cooperation, said that the Union government hiked the minimum import price of arecanut to help the domestic growers maintain stability in market.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US