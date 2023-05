May 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Paravva Ishwarappa Singale, 70, collapsed owing to low blood pressure and died in Yarazaravi near Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

She walked to the government school where the booth was. But she collapsed before she could reach the booth and died on the spot.

The police and poll officials handed over the body to her relatives in the village.

