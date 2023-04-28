April 28, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Heavy rains, coupled with gusty winds, disrupted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s poll campaign at Jewargi in Kalaburagi district on April 28. The public meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections was scheduled to begin at noon, but was delayed by more than two hours.

Thousands of people had turned up from villages in Jewargi and surrounding constituencies for the public meeting. The rain and wind either blew away or brought down the roof of the pandal, and the venue was reduced to a mud pit. Some people left the venue. Yet, thousands of people waited in the rain for two hours to listen to what Mr. Gandhi had to say.

The aircraft carrying Rahul Gandhi took off from Mangaluru airport and landed in Kalaburagi airport as per schedule. At Kalaburagi, he boarded a helicopter, but could not land in Jewargi because of the bad weather. He flew back to Kalaburagi from where he took a car to reach the venue of the public meeting in Jewargi.

When Mr. Gandhi walked in the rain and emerged on the stage, the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers and whistles.

In his brief address, Mr. Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the Congress’ promises in Karnataka and explained why the promises would seem impractical for the BJP.

“We have given four promises – monthly ₹2,000 to every woman head of the family, 200 units of electricity every month to every household free of cost, 10 kg free rice per month to every family, and unemployment compensation of ₹3,000 per month to each degree holder and ₹1,500 to each diploma holder for two years. Now, we have added one more – free travel for women in government buses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it would be impossible to fulfil the promises. BJP cannot offer such promises as it is impossible for the party to fulfil them because their government demands 40% commission. The government which steals 40% as commission cannot offer such promises and fulfil them,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Terming the BJP a ‘40% commission’ party, Mr. Gandhi appealed to the people to give only 40 seats to the BJP and 150 seats to Congress.

“BJP loves the number 40. They have been taking 40% commission for the last three years. Give them only 40 seats. Please give Congress 150 seats so that it could form a government for the poor, backwards, Dalits and other marginalised sections, and work for their development,” he said.

Ajay Singh, the Congress candidate for Jewargi, interpreted the showers as a sign of a good monsoon and better prospects for the farming community in Karnataka. He interpreted the ferocity of the rain and wind as a sign that the BJP government in Karnataka would be blown away.

Congress candidates Sharan Prakash Patil (Sedam), B.R. Patil (Aland), Allamprabhu Patil (Gulbarga South), Khaneez Fatima (Gulbarga North), M.Y. Patil (Afzalpur), Revu Naik Belamagi (Gulbarga Rural) and Subhash Rathod (Chincholi) were among those who attended the election rally.