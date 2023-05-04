Not just physical interactions, J.R. Lobo is using social media to reach out to voters in Mangaluru

May 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

While giving more preference to meet people physically and seek votes, the 70-year-old Congress candidate from Mangaluru City South, John Richard Lobo, is not far behind in making use of social media to drive out messages as to why people should prefer him for development of the city.

Despite being drained physically for campaigning in the scorching heat since April 20, Mr. Lobo retainsed his smile to interact with his close team of supporters and party activists at his house in Kadri Shivabag.on Thursday morning (May 4). He quickly reviewed the work that was carried out so far and chalked out campaign strategy for the day.

He addressed the media and provided details of his vision for Mangaluru’s development. This video, that was shot, is part of “Why J.R. Lobo” video series that his close team of technocrats and programmers were posting on Mr. Lobo’s Facebook and Instagram page. “With this video series, we are trying to regularly hit the netizens with developmental vision of Mr. Lobo,” said a close confidante of Mr. Lobo.

Around 8.30 a.m., Mr. Lobo left his house in his car to meet Congress party workers in Ullal Hoige, which a small patch of area of Mangaluru City Corporation on banks of Netravathi River. This area abuts Ullal.

Netravati river

Reviewing the work of distribution of voters slip to 200 residents of the area, Mr. Lobo inquired of the condition of the 2-inch water pipeline that was laid during his time as MLA to supply drinking water. “The works that I have done here make me confident to ask voters of this area to elect me for a second term,” he said.

Mr. Lobo moved with party workers to the house of Demetrius Dsouza, the Ullal Hoige Block Congress President to have breakfast at 9.30 a.m.

Mr. Lobo then came down to Babugudde in Attavar ward of the city where he joined Congress workers to distribute pamphlets containing his vision of Mangaluru’s development and also of the image of EVM machine showing his serial number.

He took a small break from the campaign to visit the house of Sadananda Shetty, Chairman of Sri Devi Education Trust, to offer condolences over the death of Mr. Shetty’s wife Maina S. Shetty. Mr. Lobo ended his morning session of campaign around noon with visit to the house of his friend, a retired government employee, in Kadri.

“Mine is development politics. I have kept aside petty politics. My campaign is totally focused on development of Mangaluru,” Mr. Lobo told The Hindu and added, “People believe my words as they have seen my work as MLA and also as Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner.”