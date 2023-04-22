ADVERTISEMENT

Nomination papers of five candidates rejected in Haveri constituency

April 22, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Out of the 22 candidates who had filed their nomination papers for contesting in the Assembly election to Haveri Assembly constituency, nominations of five candidates were rejected during the continued scrutiny held in Haveri on Saturday.

According to Returning Officer Nayaranaraddi Kanakaraddi, nomination papers of 17 candidates have been found valid.

The nomination papers of Ashok Mariyannavar (BSP), Independent candidates Prema Kalakeri, Devendrappa Melmuri, Durugappa Shinappa Malagi, and Bhimappa Tulajappa Lamani have been rejected, he said in a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US