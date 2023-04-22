HamberMenu
Nomination papers of five candidates rejected in Haveri constituency

April 22, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Out of the 22 candidates who had filed their nomination papers for contesting in the Assembly election to Haveri Assembly constituency, nominations of five candidates were rejected during the continued scrutiny held in Haveri on Saturday.

According to Returning Officer Nayaranaraddi Kanakaraddi, nomination papers of 17 candidates have been found valid.

The nomination papers of Ashok Mariyannavar (BSP), Independent candidates Prema Kalakeri, Devendrappa Melmuri, Durugappa Shinappa Malagi, and Bhimappa Tulajappa Lamani have been rejected, he said in a release.

