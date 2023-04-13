ADVERTISEMENT

Nomination papers filed in three districts

April 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight candidates filed their nomination papers in Hassan on Thursday, the first day to file the papers. Among them, one was a candidate of the Aam Admi Party and the rest were either Independents or candidates of registered but unrecognised parties, said M.S.Archana, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan.

Two people filed the papers for Hassan constituency. They are A.T. Yogish of AAP and Ramesh V. of the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS). In Sakleshupur, Pradeepa B.V. of KRS party filed the papers. H.D. Revanna, a candidate of Purvanchal Maha Panchayat Party, filed the papers for Shravanabelgola seat. Umesh B.M. of KRS filed the papers for Arsikere. In Belur, D.R. Mallikarjun filed the papers as an Independent candidate. In Arkalgud, H.T. Keshavamurthy of the KRS and Independent candidate Puneeth filed the papers.

Chikkamagaluru

In Chikkamagaluru district, three candidates, including BJP candidates D.N. Jeevaraj and K.S. Prakash filed the nomination papers on Thursday

Former Minister Jeevaraj filed the papers in three sets for Sringeri constituency. BJP MLA K.S. Prakash filed the papers for Kadur constituency. And, B.P. Vikash, a candidate of the Uttama Prajakeeya party, filed the papers for Tarikere constituency.

Shivamogga

In Shivamogga district, only one nomination paper was filed. T.N. Sreenivas filed the papers as Independent candidate for Sagar constituency. He is a former District Congress Committee president. He recently quit the Congress.

