No internal understanding between BSY and Siddaramaiah in Varuna, says Vijayendra

April 22, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

He rubbishes assertions that the former CMs have an “agreement” in the constituency

State BJP vice-president and Shikaripur candidate B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday rubbished reports that his father and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah have an internal understanding in Varuna from where the latter is in the poll fray against Housing Minister and BJP candidate V. Somanna. He clarified that Mr. Yediyurappa will never in his long political career resort to such type of an arrangement with his political rivals.

“The BJP will wrest the seat from the Congress, defeating Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna,” he said.

When reporters sought to know why he did not contest the polls from Varuna, Mr. Vijayendra, who addressed a press conference here, said the people of Shikaripur, which was represented by his father in the Assembly all these years, wanted him to contest and represent them henceforth with Mr. Yediyurappa announcing his retirement from electoral politics. Moreover, it was the party’s decision, he said, clarifying that the claims of internal understanding between Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna were speculative.

The BJP leader said he was introduced to the State by the people of Varuna and added that he shared a close bond with the people in the constituency. He could not contest from Varuna since his father had already announced that he would contest from Shikaripur in his place.

While stating that he would campaign for Mr. Somanna in Varuna, Mr. Vijayendra said he was touring the State to campaign for the party candidates. “I will come to Varuna once again in the coming days to campaign for Mr. Somanna,” he said.

Mr. Vijayendra expressed confidence that the BJP will get majority and form the next government. “The people want the double engine government and therefore they would vote for the party, rejecting the Congress and the JD(S),” he maintained.

While the Congress is aiming to come to power in the State to work “as an ATM for its Delhi leaders”, the JD(S) is looking for a hung Assembly so that it could take the advantage. None of it will happen as BJP is certain of coming to power, he predicted.

To a query, the BJP leader said the UP and Gujarat models will also work in Karnataka. “The party has not taken any risk by fielding many fresh faces in the elections like in Gujarat. It knows what it is does and with a lot of planning, collecting opinions from the party cadre.”

To another query, he said the strength of Mr. Yediyurappa cannot be diminished and he remains the party’s strong force.

BJP State vice-president Rajendra, Krishnaraja BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa, party spokesperson Mohan and others were present.