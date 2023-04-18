ADVERTISEMENT

Nitin Guttedar is a puppet in the hands of vested interests, says Malikayya Guttedar

April 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Malikayya Guttedar says: ‘To contest against me is not Nitin Guttedar’s decision.’ | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Six-time MLA and BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar has said that his younger brother, Nitin Guttedar, who is planning to contest as an Independent from Afzalpur Assembly constituency, is acting like a puppet in the hands of a few vested interests.

Malikayya Guttedar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said: “To contest against me is not Nitin Guttedar’s decision. But, he has become a puppet in the hands of some vested interests. These unseen hands are responsible for the political feud between both of us brothers.”

“Nitin Guttedar should drop the idea of contesting this Assembly election. He has a good political career and he will be my successor,” he reiterated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a question, he said that his brother contesting as Independent candidate won’t affect his poll prospects, even as sitting MLA M.Y. Patil and Samajwadi Party candidate Rudragouda Patil cannot make a dent in my votes.

25-28 seats in the region

Malikayya Guttedar exuded the confidence that the BJP will win at least 25 to 28 seats in Kalyana Karnataka region in the upcoming Assembly elections.

And, the BJP will win at least seven Assembly seats in Kalaburagi district, Malikayya Guttedar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US