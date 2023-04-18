HamberMenu
Nitin Guttedar is a puppet in the hands of vested interests, says Malikayya Guttedar

April 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Malikayya Guttedar says: ‘To contest against me is not Nitin Guttedar’s decision.’

Malikayya Guttedar says: ‘To contest against me is not Nitin Guttedar’s decision.’ | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Six-time MLA and BJP State vice-president Malikayya Guttedar has said that his younger brother, Nitin Guttedar, who is planning to contest as an Independent from Afzalpur Assembly constituency, is acting like a puppet in the hands of a few vested interests.

Malikayya Guttedar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said: “To contest against me is not Nitin Guttedar’s decision. But, he has become a puppet in the hands of some vested interests. These unseen hands are responsible for the political feud between both of us brothers.”

“Nitin Guttedar should drop the idea of contesting this Assembly election. He has a good political career and he will be my successor,” he reiterated.

Replying to a question, he said that his brother contesting as Independent candidate won’t affect his poll prospects, even as sitting MLA M.Y. Patil and Samajwadi Party candidate Rudragouda Patil cannot make a dent in my votes.

25-28 seats in the region

Malikayya Guttedar exuded the confidence that the BJP will win at least 25 to 28 seats in Kalyana Karnataka region in the upcoming Assembly elections.

And, the BJP will win at least seven Assembly seats in Kalaburagi district, Malikayya Guttedar said.

