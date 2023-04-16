Nitin Guttedar firm on his decision to contest as Independent candidate from Afzalpur

April 16, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former zilla panchayat president Nitin Guttedar has clarified that he will be contesting as an Independent candidate from his home constituency, Afzalpur.

After the BJP announced Mallikayya Guttedar as its candidate in Afzalpur, his younger brother, Nitin Guttedar, decided to contest as an Independent candidate against his brother.

The battle between the two has often turned nasty with the family feud spilling into the open and both sides washing their dirty linen in public.

“There is no question of going back now; my decision is firm on contesting the elections. The people of my constituency [Afzalpur] are with me. I am connected directly with the people of Afzalpur constituency for the past two decades. For me, the constituency is my family. No matter I win or lose this election, I will be with my people forever and work towards the overall development of the constituency,” Nitin Guttedar told a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Nitin Guttedar said that his elder brother and six-time MLA [Mallikayya Guttedar] had promised him that he would support him in getting party ticket for the 2023 Assembly elections. “But he did not keep his words. So, it has now become inevitable for me to file my nomination papers as Independent candidate,” he added.

Nitin Guttedar said that he can sense the people’s pulse this time and the overwhelming swing is in his favour.

“On April 19, I will file my nomination papers and I am confident that the people of my constituency will shower their love on me through their votes,” Nitin Guttedar reiterated.

