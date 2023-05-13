Nine Muslims elected to the House

May 13, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Representation of Muslims in the Karnataka Assembly has marginally increased in this election compared to the last.

As many as nine candidates were declared elected on Saturday, compared to the seven in 2018. That was a steep fall from the 11 Muslim MLAs who were elected in 2013. All of them are from the Congress. The JD(S) said 23 of its 211 candidates were Muslims, but none won. BJP did not field any Muslims.

Those elected include Rahim Khan from Bidar, U.T. Khader from Mangaluru, Tanveer Sait from Mysuru, Asif (Raju) Sait from Belagavi north, Rizwan Arshad from Shivaji Nagar, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan from Chamarajpet, Kaneez Fatima from Gulbarga north, Iqbal Hussein from Ramanagara and N.A. Haris from Shanti Nagar. All of them have been re-elected, except Asif (Raju) Sait and Iqbal Hussein, who are entering the Assembly for the first time.